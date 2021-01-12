Calls renewed to lower speed limit on Highway 105 outside Baddeck

Victoria County council wants changes made to a busy stretch of highway near Baddeck, N.S., that has long been a source of concern, beginning with a reduced speed limit.

The municipality's warden, Bruce Morrison, said fears have been raised over traffic congestion on Highway 105 near a popular rest stop.

"It certainly has been an area that's been flagged for misses, and near misses, and minor accidents that have happened over time," he said.

"We know that you can't eliminate risks, so we just feel that one way of reducing further accidents is by reducing the speed, and hopefully it will reduce the number of potential accidents that could happen there."

Long-standing issue

On Dec. 9, a man and a woman were killed after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on the same stretch of highway. It was one of three fatal collisions reported along various stretches of Highway 105 in three days.

RCMP have not released the cause of the Dec. 9 crash and say it remains under investigation.

Morrison said the road's safety was first brought to the attention of the province 18 years ago.

Since that time, the Department of Transportation has widened the section of highway, installed turn lanes and reduced the speed limit by 10 km/h.

The speed limit today remains 80 km/h, but Victoria County council would like to see it become a 60 zone.

"It's our contention and certainly it's been voiced by many residents and the travelling public that for safety's sake, it should be reduced," said Morrison. "We have lobbied the department for some time to reduce that limit."

Traffic congestion alarming

In a letter to the province's Transportation Minister, council said the traffic congestion created by vehicles exiting and entering the parking lot for a gas station and coffee shop is dangerous and alarming.

Morrison said seasonally there are high volumes of traffic due to tourists visiting the area, along with motorists travelling to and from Marine Atlantic ferries connecting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

He said other rest stops along Highway 105 already have a 60 km/h maximum speed limit.

The department confirmed it received Victoria County's letter and said it appreciates council's concern.

Spokesperson Steve Warburton said traffic engineering staff will take time to review council's request before a response is sent.

Warburton said the department's traffic division will also review accident data from last month's fatal collisions when it becomes available.

