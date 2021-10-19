CAO in village of Baddeck replaced under shroud of mystery

The village of Baddeck in Cape Breton has replaced its top employee under mysterious circumstances.

In a brief interview, village commission chair Bill Marchant said the change in the chief administrative officer's position was made last week.

He said Maris Freimanis has taken over from Megan Cooper on an interim basis.

Freimanis retired as CAO of the town of Port Hawkesbury in 2016 and went on to become interim CAO in nearby Richmond County later that year.

Marchant declined further comment on staffing in Baddeck and said the village will issue a notice to residents later in the week.

Cooper and other village commissioners did not return phone calls or emails and Freimanis was unavailable for comment.

Person removed from municipal office

There has been some talk in the community that police were somehow involved in the Baddeck CAO's replacement.

According to Cpl. Chris Marshall, RCMP were called to the municipal office last week after a person refused to leave the building.

He said the individual was removed and barred from returning, but no charges were laid and RCMP are no longer involved.

In an email, the Department of Municipal Affairs said village commissions are independently elected and responsible for making decisions on their own internal affairs.

