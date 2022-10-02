Kids give back to the ocean at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax
Sea creatures returned to the water after spending summer in local aquarium
Kids were able to get a hands-on ocean conservation experience as part of Back to the Sea Society's annual animal release party on Saturday.
The organization uses community aquariums as a way to teach young people about life in the oceans and to inspire them to protect it.
Magali Grégoire, the society's founder and executive director, said the animals were collected from ocean areas around Halifax earlier this year and placed in a community aquarium at the Alderney Landing Park in Dartmouth.
"People get to come in and get to learn about a bunch of local marine animals like sea stars, urchins, crabs," Grégoire said.
"Then, at the end of this season, these all get to go back to the sea."
It's time to send our animals *back to the sea* and you're invited! 🥳<br><br>Check out our events page for more information: <a href="https://t.co/Gi40U5PZ5S">https://t.co/Gi40U5PZ5S</a> <a href="https://t.co/ddfhw7gULn">pic.twitter.com/ddfhw7gULn</a>—@BacktotheSea_NS
Grégoire said many people walk through the park every day without realizing the diversity of life that exists just below the surface near the shore.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?