Nova Scotia·Photos

Kids give back to the ocean at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax

Children at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax took part in an annual conservation project that allowed them to return creatures from a summer community aquarium to the ocean.

CBC News ·
People of all ages gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax to return creatures from a community aquarium to the sea. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Kids were able to get a hands-on ocean conservation experience as part of Back to the Sea Society's annual animal release party on Saturday.

The organization uses community aquariums as a way to teach young people about life in the oceans and to inspire them to protect it. 

Magali Grégoire, the society's founder and executive director, said the animals were collected from ocean areas around Halifax earlier this year and placed in a community aquarium at the Alderney Landing Park in Dartmouth.

"People get to come in and get to learn about a bunch of local marine animals like sea stars, urchins, crabs," Grégoire said.

"Then, at the end of this season, these all get to go back to the sea."

Grégoire said many people walk through the park every day without realizing the diversity of life that exists just below the surface near the shore. 

Magali Grégoire is the founder and executive director of the Back to the Sea Society. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
A youngster shows a sea creature about to be returned to the waters off Point Pleasant Park. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
A crab set to be released back into the ocean. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
A Back to the Sea Society diver tells some youngsters about a sea creature before it is returned to the ocean. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
The aquarium creatures came in all shapes and sizes — including this tiny specimen. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
This small mollusk was among the many creatures to be returned to the waters off Point Pleasant Park. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
Youngsters learn about a sand dollar from a member of the Back to the Sea Society. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)
