Man charged with stunting had baby in car going 169 km/h

RCMP charged a 21-year-old man with stunting and driving without insurance Monday morning after a car was clocked at 169 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Smiths Cove, N.S.

Around 7:35 a.m., a police officer was patrolling Highway 101 when he saw a white sedan speed past six other vehicles. RCMP clocked the car going 69 kilometres an hour above the highway's speed limit.

They charged the driver, who had only recently gotten his licence. RCMP said a woman and a baby were also in the car.

The sedan was seized and towed, and the driver's licence was suspended for seven days, police said. Police helped arrange a drive home for the woman and baby.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and the fine for driving without insurance is $1,272.50.

RCMP say speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions in Nova Scotia.

