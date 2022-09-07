Aylesford man dies in head-on crash in Annapolis County

A 55-year-old man from Aylesford, N.S., has died in a crash in Lake La Rose, near Annapolis Royal.

RCMP say a pickup truck and a cube truck collided head-on on Highway 101 at about 3:40 p.m. AT on Tuesday.

The driver of the cube truck, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 24-year-old man from River Bourgeois, N.S., was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.

After the two vehicles crashed, a transport truck was unable to stop in time and collided with the other vehicles in what an RCMP spokesperson described as a "glancing blow." The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

