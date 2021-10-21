Martock's season to go ahead as ski hill gets OK to make changes to Avon River

Work is underway to make changes to Nova Scotia's Avon River to allow freshwater to be pumped to Ski Martock for their snowmaking guns.

For years, water has been pumped from the river to the ski hill, which is located near Windsor. But in March, a federal ministerial order stated gates at the river causeway were to be kept open for longer periods to allow for the passage of fish.

As a result, water levels receded drastically and there was no way water could be pumped to the hill.

With a lack of water to draw from, the upcoming ski season was in jeopardy for Martock's nearly 200 employees and 10,000 season pass holders.

Earlier this month, the provincial Environment Department issued a watercourse alteration approval to Ski Martock. Federal approvals were also granted.

"It was that one piece of the puzzle that was so important in getting a ski resort ready to open for the season," said Andy MacLean, operations manager at Ski Martock.

"We definitely need water to make snow, so we're very happy that we'll be getting that this winter."

Ski Martock draws about 272 million litres of water each year from the Avon River for snowmaking. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Abraham Zebian, the mayor of the municipality of West Hants, said the intake of Martock's pumping station will be lowered to allow more water to be pumped into their system.

"There will also be two riffles created downstream in the river that will pool a larger volume of water in that area," he said.

A ministerial order put in place in March forced the gates of the Avon River causeway to be kept open for longer periods to allow for the passage of fish. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Zebian said the municipality is fronting the funds needed to do the work, but wouldn't say how much it will cost. He does expect federal funding through ACOA to cover those costs.

The ski hill draws about 272 million litres of water from the river every winter to feed its snowmaking machinery.

The federal ministerial order that kept the causeway's gates open for longer was made by federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan. By law, a causeway cannot block the flow of a river.

Jordan lost her seat in the recent federal election but will remain fisheries minister until her successor is appointed. It's unclear if changes will be made to the ministerial order once a new minister is appointed.

