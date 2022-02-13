Avian flu forces those dealing with wild birds in Nova Scotia to adapt

As poultry farmers around Nova Scotia remain on high alert over avian influenza in the province, those who deal with wild birds have also made changes to cut down on the spread of the virus.

The Sheffield Mills eagle watch draws large crowds of tourists and locals to see bald eagles this time of year, but has been cancelled after being suspended for weeks.

Organizer Malcolm Lake said there are concerns eagles could bring the flu into the area, or the dead chickens they feed them — obtained from local farms — could carry it.

"I talked it over with the farmers that support the process, and we all felt that it was too high a risk, and too little gain, to continue," Lake said Sunday.

Cases of the virus, also known as bird flu, were first confirmed in a wild goose near Halifax earlier this month. It was also found in a backyard flock of chickens not meant for commercial production.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency then confirmed the presence of the H5N1 bird flu variant in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia on Feb. 3.

About 12,000 turkeys on the farm died because of the virus. Half died after becoming infected with bird flu, and the rest were culled to prevent its spread.

None of the farms Lake uses had an outbreak or were within the 10-kilometre exclusion zone of the affected barn, but he said it's worth it to be cautious.

The event usually runs until March. But, since the feeding has stopped, the eagles have already left for their nesting grounds around Kings County or Cape Breton, Lake said.

A mature eagle perches high in a tree in Sheffield Mills in 2020. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

While proceeds from the eagle watch support the local community centre and charities, Lake said they have enough money in their reserves to make it through until the next season starts in December.

Brenda Boates, operations manager for the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre near Truro, agrees that being proactive is the best way to head off the virus.

Their non-profit group takes care of a variety of animals, including small mammals and all kinds of birds.

"It is certainly a concern," Boates said Sunday about the flu. "We are in a bit of a lockdown now."

The group has taken a page out of its COVID-19 response. Wild animals can only be brought to the centre by appointment and no one can exit the car on the property, Boates said.

Brenda Boates, operations manager for the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Hilden, N.S., holds an injured northern saw whet owl. (Robert Short/CBC)

Boates said there has been a spike in calls from people around the province worried about birds they're seeing, but she said anyone who sees a sick or injured wild bird should first call the Department of Natural Resources emergency line.

If provincial staff see an obvious reason for it's injury, like being hit by a car, it could then come to the centre.

Once those wild birds come in, Boates said they're still kept in an isolation room for some time so they can monitor for flu symptoms.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's our new standard protocol," Boates said.

Boates added it's important to keep wild and domesticated birds apart since most wild birds like ducks can carry the flu but remain asymptomatic.

Since the flu has broken out, Boates said they've taken in two injured ducks through the new protocol who have shown no symptoms.

Boates said people with backyard bird feeders living near a chicken farm, or lake or pond where ducks and waterfowl live, should take them down.

Boates holds up a chuck-will's-widow, a migratory bird that was visiting Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC)

That way, she said they're not encouraging birds to gather in groups where they can spread the virus or become a target for predators.

"Now, I think, is the time to really look at if you're interested in birds … stop spraying your lawn and start planting natural plants," Boates said.

"Within a year or two years, you'll have the most amazing bird activity."

CFIA is still monitoring the province for avian flu, while the European Union and nine other countries including the U.S. have put trade restrictions on some poultry products from Nova Scotia.

These trade restrictions also extend to Newfoundland and Labrador, where the same H5N1 avian flu strain was found in the province in late 2021.

