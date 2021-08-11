Sexual assault centre reports possible misappropriation of funds to Halifax police

The Avalon Sexual Assault Centre in Halifax has reported an alleged misappropriation of funds to Halifax police.

A Halifax police spokesperson confirmed that the matter is under investigation but declined to give further details.

According to a news release from the centre on Wednesday, auditors found "significant financial issues" in early 2021.

It said the board of directors contracted a chartered professional accountant to conduct a full review of the organization's finances and to provide guidance on issues found in the audit.

The accountant identified discrepancies related to the expense reimbursements of an Avalon employee.

The release said an external investigator was brought in subsequently to complete a financial review of previous fiscal years.

The investigator reported in June that "it appeared as if one employee misappropriated funds from Avalon over the course of four years," the release said.

In an email asking for details, Meaghan Norris, chair of Avalon, said she could not comment on an ongoing investigation or a human resource matters.

She said Avalon continues to provide "service and support for survivors of sexualized violence."

