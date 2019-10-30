Why this 10-year-old wants people to know 'it's OK to have autism'

The youngest contributor to a new magazine about autism is using the platform to share what his life is like, and to urge people to be kind.

Autistics Aloud is a publication of Autism Nova Scotia. (Autism Nova Scotia Website)

Ten-year-old Hugh Garber is one of the writers featured in Autistics Aloud, a publication from Autism Nova Scotia that shares stories, poems and artwork from 15 Canadians of all ages who live with autism.

He says he wanted to be part of the project, "so people know how special I am, and to treat me nicely."

Patricia George-Zwicker ​​​​​​began working on the magazine when she realized there were few resources for people with autism, especially for adults.

She's working on publishing nine more editions that will cover topics from mental health to housing and employment.

Zwicker's work was recognized yesterday at Province House by NDP MLA Claudia Chender.

Hear Garber and George-Zwicker talk about what they want other people to know about living with autism.

Hugh Garber and Patricia George-Zwicker talk about "Autistics Aloud," a new magazine by and for people living on the spectrum. 6:18

