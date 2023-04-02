On a day to promote autism awareness, a concert brings music to everyone

It's a different kind of concert. The lights are low, the music is soothing, clapping is quiet and interruptions are welcome.

Sensory-accessible concerts are growing in popularity in Halifax. The concerts are created for those who have autism or are neurodivergent, or have any conditions that make traditional concerts uncomfortable.

The Halifax Public Library began hosting the free concerts, created by Cecilia Concerts, a year ago.

There were 60 people in attendance when they launched. On Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, there were about 350 people of all ages in attendance enjoying classical music.

"I do feel that this is proof that there is a need for parents to have a place to bring children," said Jennifer King, a pianist with the organization who organizes the shows. "I think that this series has proven that we're kind of hitting … that mark."

A child dances at Sunday's concert at the Halifax Public Library. (Anam Khan/CBC)

Audience members can wear noise-cancelling headphones. There are registered music therapists who interact and dance with children. Attendees are welcome to sit on the floor to enjoy the concert.

Carefully selected music

King says she selects the music and artists carefully. She says artists have to think fast and welcome the distractions in the room.

"Unlike a typical concert, we don't expect that everybody's going to sit quietly … it's OK to dance and move around, or if you have involuntary vocalizations, that's all fine," said King.

On Sunday, Deantha Edwards, an Inuk soprano from Cornerbrook, N.L., sang traditional lullabies and river songs. Some children even began dancing.

"No matter where we come from, what language we speak, or how we move through this life, music is something we can all feel and share," said Edwards.

King said there is one more concert remaining for this year. Next season, the library will host a concert on the first Sunday of every month from October to May.

