Cape Breton author, environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron dies at 82

Author and environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron, who lived in Cape Breton, has died at the age of 82.

His niece, Amy Cameron, said her uncle died in a Halifax hospital early Monday morning after recently being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"He was first and foremost a storyteller. He was a remarkably attentive listener who was so full of engagement and curiosity and interest," she said.

"He was just a very engaged human being who loved people and loved stories and loved hearing people's stories."

Donald Cameron grew up in British Columbia, later adding the Silver to the beginning of his name to distinguish him from other Donald Camerons.

Cameron and his wife, Marjorie Simmins, lived in D'Escousse on Isle Madame in Cape Breton. Cameron has five adult children, according to his website.

Silver Donald Cameron created a website devoted to in-depth conversations around the environment and made two environmental documentary films. (Silver Donald Cameron)

Cameron was a former journalist, university teacher, playwright and documentary filmmaker. He had been a columnist for the Globe and Mail and wrote a weekly column for the Halifax Sunday Herald for 13 years.

He was the recipient of the Order of Canada and the Order of Nova Scotia in 2012, as well as awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

His latest book, Blood in the Water: A True Story of Revenge in the Maritimes, will be available in August.

Cameron's latest book, Blood in the Water, will be released this summer. (Viking, Marjorie Simmins)

Cameron both taught and was the writer-in-residence at several schools throughout Canada.

Last year, he was appointed Cape Breton University's first Farley Mowat Chair in Environment, something his niece said he took immense pride in, as he "loved this world and felt passionate about the environment."

"He cared deeply about our country and the people in it and the people who he met," Amy Cameron said. "He believed that he could and would and should make a difference."

