15 university players suspended over weekend hockey brawl in N.S.

Atlantic University Sport (AUS) has suspended a total of 15 players and both head coaches because of a brawl that broke out during an Acadia-St. Francis Xavier hockey game last weekend.

Nine St. FX players have been handed suspensions adding up to 21 games. Six Acadia players have received suspensions adding up to 14 games.

"Every suspension announced today is automatic," said Phil Currie, executive director of AUS, the governing body for university sport in Atlantic Canada. "If you left your bench, you receive an automatic two-game suspension. If you were the third person in a fight, you receive an automatic two-game suspension."

Both head coaches also each received two game suspensions.

Acadia's Darren Burns was suspended for one game as a result of his game misconduct penalty in Saturday's game and an additional game because an Acadia Axemen player was the first to leave the bench during the altercation. St. FX head coach Brad Peddle received two games due to Saturday being his second game misconduct penalty of the season.

"This whole situation is extremely disappointing," Currie said.

"These are institutions of higher learning and, as university sport administrators, violence at our events is unacceptable. There is no place for fighting in university sport — be it in hockey, basketball, volleyball or any other sport."

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.

On Monday, St. FX player Sam Studnicka released a statement saying he had been the target of an in-game derogatory comment related to a sexual assault survivor.

Studnicka said it wasn't the first time he has been targeted with those kind of comments in his three years' playing hockey for the X-Men.

"There is no place for such comments within our society," Studnicka said in his statement. "Sexual assault is a very serious issue and there is simply no place for shaming sexual assault survivors, ever."

Studnicka has received a two-game suspension for fighting. The player he went after and fought at centre ice, Acadia's Rodney Southam, is also suspended for two games for fighting.

St. FX player Sam Studnicka (27) fights Acadia's Rodney Southam. (AUS TV)

A secondary review

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the AUS investigation into the brawl will now enter into a secondary review and further suspensions could be issued.

"These allegations are troubling, to say the least," Currie said. "We will not tolerate comments of this nature or gendered insults of any kind in our league."

A spokesperson for St. FX said the school would not be commenting on the suspensions on Wednesday. Acadia has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Both St. FX and Acadia have two games remaining in their regular season. Both teams' lineups will be badly depleted when they play their next games. Acadia plays in Halifax on Wednesday night against Saint Mary's, while St. FX will have a very tough task Friday night when they play against University of New Brunswick, the No. 2 ranked team in Canada.

Some of the suspended players will miss playoff games, which begin next week.

Barring any changes in the league standings, Acadia and St. FX are on track to play against each other in the first round.