N.S. AG exposes lack of probation officer oversight, training

Nova Scotia's auditor general is calling on the province to ensure proper training and supervision of probation officers in her latest report.

Kim Adair's office investigated the oversight and management of community corrections in the province and found that probation officers' actions were not being properly monitored and there were gaps in the officers' training.

"While many probation officers enter the role from other positions within the Department of Justice and are mentored by more experienced staff, they are still expected to immediately start supervising individuals serving community-based sentences with little training or community corrections experience of their own," said the report released Tuesday.

File reviews of probation officers are supposed to take place every two years. The auditor general examined 15 probation officers between 2019 and 2020 and found that 10 of them did not have the correct number of file reviews.

The report said even when file reviews were completed, they weren't thorough. It also said the Justice Department doesn't gather enough information to monitor probation officers' performance.

"The kind of issues we have identified in our audit should have already been identified by management through proper oversight of the system," the report said.

Training gaps

The auditor general also investigated the training of newly hired probation officers between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020. It found that none of the 22 officers had completed all mandatory training. Sixteen of those officers hadn't done the training on diversity and inclusion required by all provincial staff.

Other training that some probation officers had missed included courses on mental health, domestic violence, and verbal crisis intervention.

Similar training discrepancies were found in the auditor general's 2018 report on correctional facilities. It was recommended that the Justice Department evaluate and remedy any gaps in training, but according to a 2022 followup report, that recommendation was not completed.

Justice Minister Brad Johns said Thursday that the lag in training is in part due to pandemic gathering restrictions. His department agreed with the report's recommendation to ensure training is completed, but set a target date of May 2025.

"We've had that issue with training, being able to do in-person training and classes," he said. "So, I think when staff were identifying 2025, they were really saying that by the time we're back to normal training, it will be 2025."

Community impact

Robert Wright, the executive director of the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute, said the fact so many of the probation officers audited did not take the diversity and inclusion training is "very problematic."

African Nova Scotians and Indigenous people are overrepresented in provincial jails, according to 2022 data from the Justice Department.

Robert Wright is the executive director of the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute, which was created in part to address racism and overrepresentation of Black people in the justice system. (Submitted by Robert Wright)

"I could say that the diversity training is not enough, that there needs to be all kinds of more efforts and the like, but at the very minimum, we should have implemented what is in place right now," Wright said.

He said that community-based corrections are more beneficial to reintegration efforts than jail time, but probation officers need to do more to meet people serving these sentences where they're at.

"We have probation officers in offices and people report to them, and so it makes people responsible for their own policing and programming. Probation officers do a very important work, but it's not a work that in any way connects their clients to the community that they're supposed to be integrating into," he said.

Patricia Whyte is a Mi'kmaw woman from Cape Breton who spent four years in federal prison. She now works with Indigenous women involved with the justice system at the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.

"For me, being on the other side of the fence now, I try to work overtime to help these women regain their culture because it gives our women their power back," she said.

Patricia Whyte works at the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia. She says Indigenous women serving community-based sentences need more cultural understanding from their probation officers. (Kira Mickey)

Whyte said training for probation and parole officers on Indigenous culture and history needs to be implemented.

"That's up to them to create some kind of model so they understand trauma, they understand healing and reconciliation," she said.

Part of the job of a probation officer is to provide a person serving a community-based sentence with a rehabilitation plan and referrals to community resources. Whyte said if these officers aren't knowledgeable about Indigenous culture, people might not get the services they need.

"A lot of the women get out to an all-white halfway house, a white program facilitator, a white parole officer or probation officer and don't have anything," Whyte said.

"Thankfully for me, when I was released, I could speak for myself. I could advocate for myself. But what about the women that can't? Where do they go? They slip through the cracks."

