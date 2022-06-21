Governance, oversight 'severely lacking' for N.S. public housing: AG report

Nova Scotia is not effectively managing its public housing units while close to 6,000 people wait for safe, affordable government housing, a new report by the province's auditor general has found.

In her report released Tuesday to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, Auditor General Kim Adair said the province's public housing units are underutilized, with more than 1,500 of its 11,000 units able to accommodate more people — a situation known as "over-housing."

"Situations of over-housing may arise, for example, when a family with dependents occupies a unit for an extended period. Once the dependents have grown up and moved out, the single person or couple continues to occupy the multi-bedroom unit," said the report.

The average wait time for public housing in the province is about two years, but some applicants can wait "much longer" depending on the location and size of the housing they need, the report notes.

The report makes 20 recommendations to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, which oversees public housing in the province. The recommendations include:

Implementing an effective governance structure and accountability framework with clear goals and performance metrics.

Creating a fair and consistent public housing application process and accurate wait-list ranking system

Reporting publicly, at regular intervals, information necessary for applicants to develop realistic expectations for access to public housing based on prioritization, region and size.

The department has agreed to all 20 of the report's recommendations and set target dates ranging from 2022 to 2025 to implement them.

More to come.

