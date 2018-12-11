Auditor general chides Health Department for lack of IT leadership

Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup is accusing the provincial Health Department of not properly leading the charge to make the health-care system fully integrated when it comes to information technology.

In his report released Tuesday, Pickup said that lack of leadership carried substantial risks, including the "unauthorized disclosure of personal health information, increased wait times for services, increased costs to the system, and overall negative impacts on the health and well-being of Nova Scotians."

Auditors with Pickup's office noted a lack of formal agreements between the department, the Nova Scotia Health Authority, and the IWK Health Centre when it comes to the delivery of IT services.

The report said roles and accountabilities were unclear as a result. Auditors also chided the province for not monitoring service levels and claimed IT risk management was "inadequate."

"The Department of Health and Wellness has not provided the level of leadership and direction required to effectively transition the health sector to centralized information technology services," concluded the report.

There are draft IT agreements between the health entities that call for an executive committee to oversee IT services to ensure they "meet the needs of the health sector."

But auditors found that executive committee is not meeting.

Pickup made six recommendations, which the province has agreed to implement.

The province has been working for years on a project to consolidate health records into a single system called One Person, One Record, but that move to modernize the system has been halting and cumbersome. Records are now being stored in what auditors described as "hundreds of aging clinical applications."