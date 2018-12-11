Auditor general says IWK board 'did not effectively govern' hospital

The province's auditor general says there were no policies covering fraud, hospitality and internal meeting expenses for the IWK Health Centre and the financial controls that were in place were not effective.

"The board of directors and management of the IWK Health Centre did not effectively govern and oversee the development and performance of financial controls," Michael Pickup wrote in a bluntly worded report released Tuesday.

"Although the IWK Heath Centre board has many good governance practices, based on the pervasive financial internal control weaknesses, the board did not effectively govern the IWK Health Centre."

The auditor general announced plans for the audit in the summer of 2017, as an expense scandal swirling around top executives at the Halifax-based children's hospital eventually claimed its CEO, Tracy Kitch, and chief financial officer, Stephen D'Arcy.

Pickup says controls over the seven business practices examined by his office were not effective.

"Almost half (86) of the 199 samples requiring approval were not appropriately approved."

Former IWK CEO Tracy Kitch faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust. (CBC)

Kitch was found in a CBC News investigation to have expensed thousands of dollars in personal charges to the hospital, including flights, hotel stays, rental cars and iTunes charges. She also billed the hospital for expenses related to consulting work for another hospital, for which she was already being reimbursed, and sole-sourced a contract to a friend for public relations work, which ended up lasting months longer and costing thousands of dollars more than it was supposed to.

D'Arcy was found to have helped Kitch change her expenses and attempt to minimize them, according to emails obtained by CBC News. Both Kitch and D'Arcy denied any wrongdoing when presented by CBC News with documents to the contrary and are now facing criminal charges.

In his report Tuesday, Pickup lays bare a succession of failures when it came to checks and balances and an environment that possibly contributed to the eventual scandal.

Former IWK chief financial officer Stephen D'Arcy is facing charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of computer and mischief to data. (CBC)

There was not a comprehensive risk framework in place, "the board did not set the tone at the top for internal controls and did not adequately challenge management" and it did not document the performance evaluation of Kitch, according to Pickup's report.

"Seventy-eight per cent of board and executive travel and other expenses paid did not comply with policies."

That included 32 instances where expenses were inappropriately approved, 12 out of 14 expenses that were signed off on by management and not the board chair and nine expenses with no receipts at all.

Eight of the 10 procurement contracts Pickup's office went looking for could not be found and there was no evidence of quotes. Payment controls were also lacking, meaning the hospital could be paying for items it did not receive.

"Sixteen of 25 transactions were not signed or stamped to show goods or services were received before payment was made," Pickup wrote.

At the time CBC began reporting on Kitch's expenses, then-board chair Bob Hanf stood by her accounting of the reports as "unintended errors." He would later say he only became aware of problems based on media reports.

Kitch, D'Arcy due in court

Pickup found that D'Arcy "approved expense claims with no receipts more than a year after the expenses had supposedly been incurred" and that he "submitted a personal expense claim 173 days after the expenses had been incurred."

He concludes his report with 10 recommendations focused on improving financial accountability and risk management. In responses to the report, hospital representatives said they agree with all of the recommendations and have either completed or are working on each of them.

In a statement, the board said "significant progress has been made" in the last 16 months to improve controls.

"The IWK Board is confident that the new executive leadership team will continue to drive momentum and results around this important work, including broadened reporting and disclosure to the board on an ongoing and regular basis."

Kitch and D'Arcy are due in court this month on charges related to the expense matter. Kitch faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust, while D'Arcy is facing charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and mischief to data.