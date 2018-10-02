Slow pace on fraud protection leaves public purse vulnerable, says Pickup

It's been almost a year since Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup warned the provincial government it was vulnerable to fraud.

But, according to an update published Tuesday by the auditor general, only about 20 per cent of departments have completed fraud-risk assessments.

"As of March 31, 2018 14 (78%) government departments had yet to complete fraud risk assessments, including many sizeable departments such as Education and Early Childhood Development and Internal Services with budgets of $1.7 billion and $189 million, respectively," Pickup noted in his latest report.

"Fraud within the public sector is concerning because it can result in the loss of public monies and reduce the public's confidence in the Province's financial reporting and its ability to safeguard public assets," he wrote.

Little progress

Pickup was also at a loss to explain why so few departments would even consider a fraud tip-line.

"Although research shows that tips accounts for about 40 percent of all fraud discoveries, we noted in 2017 that no government department had a fraud tip hotline in place."

His follow-up assessment showed little progress.

"Our inquiry of government organizations revealed that 28 of 51 (55%) have not considered the usefulness of a fraud tip hotline."

Those publicly funded organizations included Nova Scotia Business Inc., Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation and the Waterfront Development Corporation, now called Develop Nova Scotia.

Develop Nova Scotia has been given a big budget increase this year and the job of extending high-speed internet across Nova Scotia. The government has already committed $120 million to the project.

Some entities are making progress

While Pickup's report lists the 14 government departments not to have performed a fraud-risk assessment as of the end of March, it notes three — Community Services, Finance and Municipal Affairs — showed progress.

The same is true for 51 government organizations Pickup's office surveyed. Of the 41 that had not completed a fraud-risk assessment, eight told the auditor general progress was being made.

One of those organizations was the IWK Health Centre.

Improvements at the IWK

The children's hospital became the poster child for how bad fraud can become when it was revealed last year that then CEO Tracy Kitch expensed thousands of dollars of personal charges to a corporate credit card, and the chief financial officer at the time, Stephen D'Arcy, helped manipulate Kitch's expense reports.

IWK spokesperson Nick Cox confirmed Tuesday that the hospital completed its fraud-risk assessment, in consultation with the province's Internal Services Department and PricewaterhouseCoopers, in June.

"The Office of the Auditor General was provided a copy of this report and it was also shared with the finance, audit and risk committee of our board," Cox said in an email.

