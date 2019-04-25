Audiologists, speech-language pathologists to be regulated in Nova Scotia

Starting Nov. 5, audiologists and speech-language pathologists will have to be licensed to work in Nova Scotia.

According to a news release from Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness on Wednesday, a new Nova Scotia College of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists will begin regulating the two professions.

The request to be designated self-regulating professions came from the Speech and Hearing Association of Nova Scotia.

The college will have the authority to set standards of practise and professional conduct, investigate complaints and discipline members under the Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Act.

Audiologists treat hearing loss and other auditory disorders, such as tinnitus and balance disorders.

Speech-language pathologists treat speech, language, voice, swallowing and feeding problems.

Audiologists and speech-language pathologists work in both the public and private sectors.

