Auburn Drive High School to be closed Friday after 2nd COVID-19 case discovered

Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour, N.S., will be closed Friday after a second case of COVID-19 was identified at the school.

Elwin LeRoux, the regional executive director of education, sent a notice to parents Thursday evening, saying schools will be closed Friday to students and staff "out of an abundance of caution."

It is the second case of COVID-19 to be identified at the school. The first case was identified Monday and involves a student who has been isolating at home.

Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook also reported a case Monday.

LeRoux said the other schools in the Auburn Drive Family of Schools will be closed to staff Friday with the exception of custodians. Staff will work from home.

Friday is an assessment and evaluation day for students in pre-primary to Grade 9 so students are not scheduled to be in school.

Those schools include:

Astral Drive Elementary.

Astral Drive Junior High.

Bell Park Academic Centre.

Caldwell Road Elementary.

Colby Village Elementary.

Graham Creighton Junior High.

Humber Park Elementary.

Joseph Giles Elementary.

LeRoux said all schools in the Auburn Drive Family of Schools will undergo comprehensive cleaning and will be closed to community bookings until Monday.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education is expected to share more information with families Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES