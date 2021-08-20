Man facing charges after ATV rollover hurts child in Annapolis Valley

A 33-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after an all-terrain vehicle rollover involving a child in the Annapolis Valley, N.S., earlier this month.

Officers responded to the incident on Main Street in Kingston, N.S., on Aug. 14 around 3:40 p.m, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said paramedics treated an injured child, who was a passenger on the ATV. The Mounties did not release the child's exact age, but said they were under 10 years old.

A fence was also damaged by the ATV, said Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

RCMP said they arrested the driver after he failed a roadside screening test. He is now facing three charges including impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The man is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Nov. 26.

