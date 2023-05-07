1 person airlifted after ATV collision in Digby County
One person had to be airlifted to hospital and two others were injured after an ATV crash on Saturday in Digby County.
2 others hurt and transported to hospital
One person was airlifted after an ATV crash on Highway 217 in Rossway, N.S., Saturday evening.
Three females were involved in the collision and all have injuries.
Upon arrival, RCMP officers and EHS found an ATV on its side. All three had to be taken to hospital with one airlifted.
The investigation is ongoing.
