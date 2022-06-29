Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Lunenburg County man, 48, dead after ATV crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Baker Settlement, N.S., on Tuesday night.

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County on Tuesday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 48-year-old Lunenburg County man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Baker Settlement, N.S., on Tuesday evening.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency personnel were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Old Chelsea Road at 8:20 p.m. AT.

The ATV was found on its side near the road.

The driver, the only person on the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

