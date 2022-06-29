Lunenburg County man, 48, dead after ATV crash
The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Baker Settlement, N.S., on Tuesday night.
Single-vehicle crash happened in Baker Settlement on Tuesday night
A 48-year-old Lunenburg County man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Baker Settlement, N.S., on Tuesday evening.
According to an RCMP news release, emergency personnel were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Old Chelsea Road at 8:20 p.m. AT.
The ATV was found on its side near the road.
The driver, the only person on the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
