More enforcement needed to prevent ATV deaths, says former adviser

A volunteer who advised the Nova Scotia government for years on ATVs thinks a renewed focus on enforcement could help prevent deadly accidents on the trails.

"Of all the recommendations, it was enforcement. That an enforcement group be set up specifically to manage off-highway vehicles," said Laurie Cranton, the former chair of the province's Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee.

The committee was established in 2006 by the Progressive Conservative government of John Hamm.

It arose out of a previous task force on how to increase safety on ATVs and snowmobiles, expand the provincial trail network and reduce the environmental impact of riding.

But Cranton said enforcement was always a top priority.

"That was No. 1, and it was No. 1 for a reason," he said.

Dedicated enforcement

A CBC News investigation found that 47 Nova Scotians have died on ATVs and snowmobiles since 2012.

Just over half of those accidents involved alcohol or drug impairment.

Cranton said a 12-person off-highway vehicle (OHV) enforcement unit was put together and equipped with trucks, snowmobiles and ATVs as a result of his committee's advocacy.

Laurie Cranton is the former chair of the province's Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee. (Municipality of the County of Inverness)

As an avid rider, he said he saw a difference himself.

"The alcohol on the trail lessened I think. You saw less occurrences of it," he said.

Cranton said the dedicated enforcement unit was disbanded in 2011, with officers eventually working in general enforcement for Nova Scotia Environment, investigating environmental breaches and inspecting aquaculture pens as well as trail enforcement.

"All of a sudden the enforcement officers were given different directions to go," he said.

"We take the matter of OHV safety very seriously," said Nova Scotia Environment spokesperson Bruce Nunn.

Nunn said the province has roughly 50 full-time conservation officers who work on OHV enforcement and compliance as part of their roles.

Hundreds of incidents addressed

He said the officers responded to over 800 OHV-related incidents between April 2017 and April 2018. Part of their role is to perform checkpoints on trails and be present at ATV and snowmobile rallies, Nunn said.

Cranton said problem riders are in the minority.

"It's the small group of people that think they can do what they want out there. And that's where the control needs to be," he said.

Cranton wants to see a dedicated enforcement unit brought back to life.

"Without enforcement, that just allows that type of person to go out and go way beyond what they might have if there was enforcement in place," he said.