ATV driver killed in collision with downed tree in Digby County

Police in Digby County are investigating after an ATV driver was killed on Friday night.

Digby RCMP say two ATVs collided with a tree that had fallen onto South Range Cross Road in North Range, N.S., just before midnight on Friday.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The driver of the second ATV was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

