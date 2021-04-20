Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

58-year-old man dies in ATV crash in Guysborough County

RCMP say they were called to an ATV crash in Sherbrooke, N.S., Friday night. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrived at the scene on Friday to find the man trapped under his ATV

CBC News ·
RCMP say the man was trapped under the ATV when they arrived. (David Bell/CBC)

A 58-year-old man has died after an ATV crash in Sherbrooke, N.S., on Friday.

RCMP say they were called to a crash on Sonora Road in Sherbrooke, Guysborough County, at 9:40 p.m. on April 16, and found a man trapped beneath his ATV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating.

 

