Port Hawkesbury man, 75, killed in ATV crash

A 75-year-old Port Hawkesbury man is dead following an ATV crash near Point Tupper, N.S., according to a news release.

Police say they were called to a trail off Port Malcolm Road near Point Tupper at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found an overturned ATV with the man pinned underneath. He was the lone occupant.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES