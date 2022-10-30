Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Port Hawkesbury man, 75, killed in ATV crash

Police find man pinned under vehicle

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
Inverness RCMP responded to a report of a crash at 10:45 a.m. Saturday (CBC)

A 75-year-old Port Hawkesbury man is dead following an ATV crash near Point Tupper, N.S., according to a news release.

Police say they were called to a trail off Port Malcolm Road near Point Tupper at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found an overturned ATV with the man pinned underneath. He was the lone occupant.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

