27-year-old badly injured in ATV crash near Mount Uniacke

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the ATV he was driving went over a nine-metre embankment and crashed near Mount Uniacke, N.S., on Monday afternoon.

The 27-year-old driver was on a service road close to Highway 101 when he tried to get the ATV to go around a turn, the RCMP said Tuesday.

For some reason he didn't succeed, missed the turn, and he along with his ATV tumbled down the embankment.

The RCMP and paramedics were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

The man was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to hospital.

Part of Highway 101 between exits three and four was closed for a time to accommodate the aircraft. The highway has since reopened.

The RCMP said they don't know what led to the crash and their investigation is ongoing.

