Man, 65, suffers serious injuries after ATV crash left him trapped for 8 hours

A 65-year-old man has serious injuries after his all-terrain vehicle crashed late Friday, leaving him pinned in a ditch overnight.

Kings District RCMP responded to a off-road vehicle collision on Stirling Road in Sunken Lake, about 15 kilometres south of New Minas, around 7:05 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they arrived they found that the ATV had left the road crashed in a ditch. The driver had been pinned under the ATV for about eight hours before he was able to call for help.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said it's unclear how the man called police, but he expects he flagged someone down.

"The area of Stirling Road in Sunken Lake is not a super remote area," Marshall said. "There would be homes and those kinds of things in the area, but I'm not entirely certain how he was able to get a hold of 911."

Police say the man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Marshall said the cause of the crash is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

