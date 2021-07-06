Man hurt in ATV crash that closed Highway 101 near Lower Sackville

A man was sent to hospital after he was hurt in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Highway 101 Monday evening near Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP said they were called shortly after 10 p.m. and it appeared the ATV was the only vehicle involved.

A section of the outbound highway was closed for several hours between exits 2 and 2a while a collision reconstructionist examined the area.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to come forward.

