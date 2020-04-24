ATV crash kills 20-year-old man in Antigonish County

RCMP say a 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle ATV crash in Antigonish County, N.S.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a logging road in Merland, a small community south of Tracadie, where they found the ATV and its rider.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP did not say what caused the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

