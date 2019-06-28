Crash kills Antigonish County man who drove ATV through roundabout

A 32-year-old man from Salt Springs, N.S., is dead after he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle and was thrown from it in a roundabout in Antigonish.

In a news release, RCMP said they were called to a roundabout on Beech Hill Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The ATV did not collide with any other vehicles and the RCMP don't know what caused the man, who was not wearing a helmet, to lose control.

People at the scene performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. He was brought to hospital, but died just after 2 p.m.

It's not clear why the man was trying to get through the roundabout on an ATV.

Traffic in the area has been closed since early Friday afternoon, but is expected to reopen later in the evening.

The RCMP investigation continues.

MORE TOP STORIES