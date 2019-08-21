ATV crashes prompt Cape Breton police to issue safety reminder

For the second time in a week, there's been a serious all-terrain vehicle crash in Cape Breton.

On Tuesday, a 46-year-old female driving an ATV in Dominion crashed into a utility pole, say Cape Breton Regional Police.

"The injuries are quite serious and they are to the head area, and as far as we know, the person is in critical condition," said spokesperson Desiree Magnus.

The woman is being treated in a Halifax hospital.

On Aug. 13, a 16-year-old boy died of head injuries when he fell off an ATV near Grand Mira North.

The two incidents prompted police to issue a public reminder for ATV drivers to use helmets, maintain valid permits and drive only in designated areas.

ATV complaints up

Magnus said there have been 11 collisions involving ATVs so far in 2019, while police responded to 15 collisions in 2018.

She said police are seeing a big increase in ATV traffic and complaints. There have been 195 complaints this year, up from 159 last year.

Magnus said most of the complaints are about ATVs driving on public roadways, speeding, causing excessive noise or damaging property by tearing up grass.

MORE TOP STORIES: