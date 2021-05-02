3 seriously injured in ATV crash in Canso

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in Halifax and an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were transported to hospital in Antigonish following a single-vehicle ATV crash in Canso on Sunday morning.

Police were notified at 12:45 a.m. of a crash on Water Street, according to a media release.

When emergency services responded, they discovered a damaged ATV and three people in a ditch nearby.

The 44-year-old driver had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted. The passengers were also seriously hurt.

The release says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The ATV has been seized by police as part of their investigation.

