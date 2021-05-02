3 seriously injured in ATV crash in Canso
A woman has been airlifted to hospital in Halifax and two other people have been taken to hospital in Antigonish after an ATV crash in Canso on Sunday.
Crash occurred early Sunday
A woman has been airlifted to hospital in Halifax and an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were transported to hospital in Antigonish following a single-vehicle ATV crash in Canso on Sunday morning.
Police were notified at 12:45 a.m. of a crash on Water Street, according to a media release.
When emergency services responded, they discovered a damaged ATV and three people in a ditch nearby.
The 44-year-old driver had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted. The passengers were also seriously hurt.
The release says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The ATV has been seized by police as part of their investigation.
