Salmon River man, 36, dies in ATV crash in Colchester County
A 36-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Colchester County on Sunday. RCMP found an upright ATV when they arrived at the scene near Camden Road.
Emergency services, RCMP found upright ATV near Camden Road when they arrived Sunday
A 36-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Colchester County.
Colchester County District RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Camden, N.S., at 1:23 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency services and RCMP found an upright ATV near Camden Road when they arrived.
The driver, a man from Salmon River, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers.
An investigation has begun, the release states.
MORE TOP STORIES