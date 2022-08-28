Salmon River man, 36, dies in ATV crash in Colchester County

A 36-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Colchester County.

Colchester County District RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Camden, N.S., at 1:23 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency services and RCMP found an upright ATV near Camden Road when they arrived.

The driver, a man from Salmon River, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers.

An investigation has begun, the release states.

MORE TOP STORIES