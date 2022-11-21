Salmon River woman dies in offroad vehicle crash near Brookfield

A 20-year-old woman from Salmon River is dead after an offroad vehicle crash in Colchester County on Sunday.

The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was one of two people reported missing to police at 6 p.m. Sunday after they failed to return from an ATV ride, RCMP say in a news release.

Police had initiated a ground search when one of the missing persons, a 21-year-old Salmon River man, contacted emergency services after walking to a residence in the area, the news release said.

The driver of the ATV suffered from exposure but was uninjured. He directed emergency services to the location of the crash on a trail near Brookfield, the release said.

The woman was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

