16-year-old dies after ATV accident in Cape Breton County

A 16-year-old boy from Cape Breton has died after suffering serious head injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Grand Mira North, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police said the boy was a passenger on the ATV, which was travelling on Intervale Road at 7 p.m.

"He was injured on the roadway after coming off the ATV," said police spokesperson Desiree Magnus.

The teenager was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and then airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

He died on Thursday.

Magnus said the police continue to investigate to determine exactly what happened.

MORE TOP STORIES