Colchester County woman killed in ATV crash
Women, 26, dies at the scene, according to police
The RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on the beach off of Highway 2 in Economy at 8:44 p.m.
The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
