Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Colchester County woman killed in ATV crash

A 26-year-old woman from Economy, Colchester County died in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night.

Women, 26, dies at the scene, according to police

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
RCMP were called to the scene of the fatal accident at 8:44 p.m. on Friday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC file photo)

A 26-year-old Economy, Colchester County woman died in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night.

The RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on the beach off of Highway 2 in Economy at 8:44 p.m.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. 

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now