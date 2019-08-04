Skip to Main Content
1 hurt as ATV, bicycle collide in Lunenburg County
Nova Scotia

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a bicycle and ATV collided in Lunenburg County, N.S., on Sunday morning.

RCMP were called in at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The collision happened on a multi-use trail near Station Road and Northfield Road.

The cyclist was riding alone, RCMP said.

The driver of the ATV, a 23-year-old man, was not injured.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce said it's too soon to say if charges will be laid because the investigation is ongoing.

