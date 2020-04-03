Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in East Preston

A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in East Preston, N.S., that left a 45-year-old man with serious injuries.

RCMP say they responded to the shooting at an East Preston home just after 6 p.m. on March 27.

Police say the victim was with several people at the home when he was shot, and the victim and accused know each other.

After several failed attempts by police to find the accused, he turned himself in to Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Thursday morning.

Shilo Beals of Cherry Brook, N.S., is facing a charge of attempted murder and several firearms offences.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was released on conditions.

