6 people charged with attempted murder in Barrington shooting

Police have now charged six people with attempted murder after a shooting in Barrington, N.S., on the morning of Feb. 13.

The victim, a Barrington Passage man, suffered a minor gunshot wound on Scotts Mill Road. A woman was also injured in the incident, RCMP said in a release on Friday.

Police initially charged four people with attempted murder on Feb 14. They include two men in their 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 20s.

Two more men in their 20s were arrested on Feb. 16, police said.

The six people also face charges of unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

They are scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court.

