New Glasgow Regional Police charge woman with attempted murder

A 25-year-old woman from Pictou County, N.S., has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident that happened early Friday morning in the community of Trenton.

New Glasgow Regional Police said in a release, at 2:00 a.m. Aug 13 they were notified that a 34-year-old man from Pictou had been taken to Aberdeen Hospital.

He sustained serious injuries after being shot in the arm, and was taken to hospital by an acquaintance. He was later released. Another victim was involved, but was not injured.

RCMP arrested the suspect in the Truro area, and brought her to New Glasgow Regional Police.

She has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is set to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.

