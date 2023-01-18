Halifax police charge man with attempted murder after a woman was robbed at bank machine

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a robbery in Dartmouth earlier this month.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement Wednesday that they responded to a call about a robbery on the night of Jan. 1 on Portland Street.

They say a man approached a woman at a bank machine where he assaulted and robbed her before fleeing the area on foot.

The woman was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle in Cole Harbour.

The suspect is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He is also facing charges of theft and possession of property obtained by crime in relation to a theft from a NSLC store earlier this month.

MORE TOP STORIES