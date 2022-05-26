Attempted murder charge laid after 'physical altercation' in Halifax
A Halifax man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after "physical altercation" early Wednesday.
43-year-old man accused of assaulting 41-year-old man
Halifax Regional Police said officers went to a residence on Sylvia Avenue at 3:30 a.m. after getting reports of a disturbance.
"Two men who are known to one another were involved in a physical altercation," Const. Nicolas Gagnon said.
The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged Thursday.
