Attempted murder charge laid after 'physical altercation' in Halifax

43-year-old man accused of assaulting 41-year-old man

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was attacked earlier this week. (Robert Short/CBC)

A Halifax man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after a "physical altercation" early Wednesday. 

Halifax Regional Police said officers went to a residence on Sylvia Avenue at 3:30 a.m. after getting reports of a disturbance. 

"Two men who are known to one another were involved in a physical altercation," Const. Nicolas Gagnon said. 

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged Thursday. 

