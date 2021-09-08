Man charged with attempted murder after Cape Breton shooting

A 35-year-old man from We'koqma'q First Nation is facing an attempted murder charge following an incident Monday afternoon in Cape Breton's Inverness County.

RCMP say they found a man who had been shot after police were called to Keppoch Road in the area of Egypt Falls, N.S., around 1:30 p.m. AT. A news release said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police believe he was shot following a disagreement involving two other men, who fled the scene.

RCMP arrested two people, but they released one of the men without charges.

The other man, the 35-year-old from We'koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton, appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

