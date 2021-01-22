Man faces attempted murder charge after assault in Dartmouth

A man is facing a handful of serious charges including attempted murder after police received a call about a man bleeding from the head while running down a street in Dartmouth, said Halifax Regional Police.

Police were called Thursday night at 10:14 p.m. after they received reports about a man with a head injury in the 0-50 block of Jackson Road.

He was reportedly running down the street while he bled, according to a news release from the Halifax police.

Officers eventually found a 34-year-old man with life threatening injuries, it appeared he had been hit with a blunt object.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Less than 20 minutes later at 10:31 p.m. police arrested a 58-year-old man at a nearby residence.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.

MORE TOP STORIES