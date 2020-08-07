Halifax-area water park ends season in middle of summer

Atlantic Splash Adventures will be ending its season early this year.

According to a post to the Hammonds Plains, N.S., water park's Facebook page Thursday evening, the reason has to do with staffing."and not having the people we need in place to run the park safely."

"In the interest of dispelling rumours and providing peace of mind, we can confirm that there has not been any case of COVID-19 among staff or patrons disclosed to Atlantic Splash Adventure, nor has there been any injury," the post said.

Atlantic Splash Adventure then apologized to its guests for closing early.

Anyone with a season pass for this season will automatically be able to use the pass for the 2021 season. People who booked a ticket or holds a valid rain pass for the rest of this season will be refunded.

"Again – we truly apologize for this unforeseen situation and we look forward to welcoming you back in 2021," Atlantic Splash Land said.

MORE TOP STORIES