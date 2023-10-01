3 Atlantic provinces raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The minimum wage in three Atlantic provinces has been raised to $15 an hour, starting Sunday.

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced earlier this year they would raise the minimum wage by 50 cents on Oct. 1.

New Brunswick previously had the highest minimum wage in the Atlantic provinces following an increase to $14.75 in April. It now has the lowest.

This is the second time the minimum wage has risen in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and N.L. in 2023.

The largest overall increase is in Nova Scotia where minimum wage workers earn $1.40 more per hour compared to the end of 2022.

Nova Scotia has also agreed to increase the minimum wage each April based on the Consumer Price Index percentage change for the previous calendar year, plus one per cent.

