Nova Scotia

3 Atlantic provinces raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are raising minimum wage by 50 cents today.

Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and N.L. have increased minimum wage twice in 2023

CBC News ·
Canadian coins of various denominations.
Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced earlier this year that they would each raise the minimum wage by 50 cents on Oct. 1. (John Gushue/CBC)

The minimum wage in three Atlantic provinces has been raised to $15 an hour, starting Sunday.

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced earlier this year they would raise the minimum wage by 50 cents on Oct. 1.

New Brunswick previously had the highest minimum wage in the Atlantic provinces following an increase to $14.75 in April. It now has the lowest.

This is the second time the minimum wage has risen in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and N.L. in 2023.

The largest overall increase is in Nova Scotia where minimum wage workers earn $1.40 more per hour compared to the end of 2022.

Nova Scotia has also agreed to increase the minimum wage each April based on the Consumer Price Index percentage change for the previous calendar year, plus one per cent.

