Atlantic mackerel moratorium extended for 2023 season

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has extended the closure of Atlantic mackerel commercial and bait fishing in Atlantic Canada and Quebec for the 2023 season.

In a notice to fish harvesters on Wednesday, the federal department said it was continuing the moratorium "to allow the stock to rebuild." The moratorium has been in place since March 2022.

In its notice, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said results of a Canadian stock assessment found Atlantic mackerel "declined further in the critical zone since the last assessment, with spawning stock biomass at its lowest-observed value." The critical zone means serious harm is occurring.

"The stock rebuilding potential is currently limited by a collapsed age structure due to overfishing, low recruitment, and high predation pressure," the department said.

In a news release on Wednesday, Ocean North, an environmental group, said extending the closure of the fishery was "ultimately the only decision that could ensure the long-term health of the stock and the future prosperity of the fishery."

"While rebuilding is expected to take years, we hope that this decision is a step towards healthy fisheries that can support both the ecosystem and coastal livelihoods," Katie Schleit, fisheries director at Oceans North, said in the release.

U.S. proceeds with mackerel fishery

Earlier this year, the United States said it would proceed in 2023 with a commercial fishery of the depleted mackerel stock it shares with Canada.

Atlantic mackerel is a major source of bait in Atlantic Canada's lobster business, making the shutdown a controversial one in Atlantic Canada. Atlantic mackerel is also an important food source for other species, including seals, seabirds, whales and other fish.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said recreational and food, social and ceremonial fisheries will remain open.

It said an exemption for the bluefin tuna fleet "to fish for live Atlantic mackerel bait will continue and alternative bait trials will begin this summer." but the department said it would "monitor these fisheries to ensure that removals do not undermine the goal of rebuilding Atlantic mackerel."

Fish harvesters holding licences are not required to renew them as long as the fishery remains closed, the department said. The department said it has no intention of cancelling existing mackerel licences because of the fishery closure.

Some Atlantic fishermen have spoken out against the moratorium, saying that being unable to fish mackerel for bait is hurting business. In March 2023, the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union demanded the fishery reopen .

