Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Dartmouth
Atlantic Lottery is looking for the winner of a Lotto Max prize worth $500,000. The winning ticket was sold in Dartmouth, N.S.
Prize winner has yet to come forward
The owner of a Lotto Max lottery ticket recently sold in Dartmouth, N.S., is in store for a $500,000 payout — if they step forward to claim the prize.
Atlantic Lottery is looking for the winner of a Lotto Max prize drawn on Tuesday.
The organization says it will release details of the winner or winners as soon as they're identified.
