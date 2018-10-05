A short-lived rescue for critically endangered Atlantic whitefish

Just months after removing two dozen critically endangered Atlantic whitefish from a Bridgewater, N.S., watershed infested with invasive predators, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is planning on throwing them back.

In May, the department took every juvenile whitefish it could find in the Petite Riviè​re watershed and moved them for safekeeping to a federal fish hatchery 100 kilometres away in Coldbrook. It's looking like a short-lived rescue.

DFO science director Alain Vezina said the department has been unable to find a new home in the wild and has no choice but to put them back where they were found. It's policy.

"I assume that they will be released back and it's around this time that we have to do it," Vezina said.

When asked directly whether they will be released, he replied, "Yes. Because there is no habitat suitable for them right now."

With nowhere safe to put the fish, Vezina is throwing cold water on a captive breeding program.

"So it's not much point in having a very big captive breeding program if you are going to put them back in an area where there are invasives. And so far we don't have a safe space for their release."

Overrun by invasive species

An ancient relative of the Atlantic salmon, the whitefish is considered at high risk for global extinction.

The Petite Riviè​re watershed is the only known place left on the planet where it still survives.

But its three lakes are gradually being overrun by invasive smallmouth bass and chain pickerel likely introduced by thoughtless anglers.

Today, no one knows how many Atlantic whitefish are alive.

The last adults were seen in 2014 by Andy Breen of the Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation.

'Ludicrous' decision by DFO

Breen, who is part of the whitefish recovery team, was incredulous when told of DFO's plans to throw the rescued whitefish back.

"That can't be. That's a ludicrous decision," he said.

"We've gone to a lot of work and effort to collect those fish. There's been a lot of time spent — not just by our organization, but also DFO, a lot of money spent. To put them back makes no sense."

Andy Breen is the project co-ordinator for the Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation and the last person to see adult whitefish in 2014. (CBC)

Breen is questioning DFO's commitment to help the whitefish recover.

"We've actually got a foothold at the moment and some opportunities to do something. To put them back in, where is the protection of the species at risk, where is the science in that?"

Evidence reproduction still occurring

While no adults have been seen in four years, every spring Breen and DFO are still finding juvenile whitefish — evidence that reproducing adults still survive.

Breen is not sure how many years that will continue.

Two of the three lakes now contain invasives.

In Hebb Lake, whitefish have declined below detectable levels.

"Time is running out," he said.

Why DFO is so cautious

Vezina said that is not certain.

With no information about the numbers, it's not clear if any adults could be safely removed from the remaining population or if juveniles are grown and bred what impact their domestication would have on their survival — if a place could be found to put them.

"Captive rearing and augmentation and recovery is a very risky strategy at this stage especially for the remaining wild population, the status of which is unknown."

He said DFO has not been convinced that a captive breeding program and rearing individuals from that population would not harm what's left.

"This is why we are not moving forward with captive rearing. It actually poses a risk to the wild population," he says.

The tiny juveniles removed in May spent the summer in a tank at the Coldbrook biodiversity facility and have grown to 15 centimetres.

Both Breen and Vezina agree they are unlikely to survive for long once they are returned to the Petite lakes.

